Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $180.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.15. 149,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,769. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,068 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,761. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.