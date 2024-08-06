New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.61.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

