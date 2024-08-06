New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NJR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 278,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,720. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

