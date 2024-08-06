New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as high as C$50.00. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares.
New Look Vision Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51.
About New Look Vision Group
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
