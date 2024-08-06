New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 600.0%.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,120. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

