New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.22. 4,526,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,187,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 546,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

