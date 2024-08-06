NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NewMarket Stock Down 3.1 %

NewMarket stock opened at $533.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $436.90 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

