NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Down 15.8%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 15.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

