NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Down 15.8%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
NEXE Innovations Stock Down 15.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.