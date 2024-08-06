Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

