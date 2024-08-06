NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.30.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

