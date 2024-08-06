NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,699. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

