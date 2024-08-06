Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY24 guidance at €1.75 to €1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NYSE NOMD opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOMD
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Bank of America Stake: What to Know
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Carvana Hits Record Milestones in Q2 With More to Come in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Intuitive Surgical Stock is Dominating the Medical Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.