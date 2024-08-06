Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY24 guidance at €1.75 to €1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

