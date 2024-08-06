Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY24 guidance at €1.75 to €1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
