Northland Securities Trims PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Target Price to $4.00

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 243,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

