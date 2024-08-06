NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 86,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,248. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

