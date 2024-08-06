Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.62 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.
Novanta Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $13.60 on Tuesday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.