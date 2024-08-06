Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.62 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.89 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $13.60 on Tuesday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,095.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.