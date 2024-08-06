Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.15. 3,271,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.