Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NU by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

