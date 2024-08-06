Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUS

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.