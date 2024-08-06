Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 1,001,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $743.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500. Insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

