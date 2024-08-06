Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NUVB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 885,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,000. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $726.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 421,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

