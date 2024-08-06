NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.88

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.88 and traded as high as $82.61. NVE shares last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 36,136 shares trading hands.

NVE Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

About NVE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in NVE by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.