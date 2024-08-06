NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.88

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.88 and traded as high as $82.61. NVE shares last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 36,136 shares trading hands.
NVE Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16.
NVE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.
About NVE
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
