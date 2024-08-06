nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $3.623-3.689 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 2,854,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.