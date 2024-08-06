nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $927.8-944.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.30 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NVT stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 1,133,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

