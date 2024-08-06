NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.28

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $41.35. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 62,885 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

