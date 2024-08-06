OceanaGold Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.84.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.