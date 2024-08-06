Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCGN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

