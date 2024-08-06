Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 38,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,711. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,717 shares of company stock valued at $500,996. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

