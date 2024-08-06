OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 19,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,803 shares in the company, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,012 shares of company stock worth $337,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
