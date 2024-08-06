OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 19,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,803 shares in the company, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,012 shares of company stock worth $337,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.