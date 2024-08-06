OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

