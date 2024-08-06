OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.