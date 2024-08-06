OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.