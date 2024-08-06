OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.