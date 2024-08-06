Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,606. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.