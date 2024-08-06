Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

