Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 403,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,038. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on ORI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

