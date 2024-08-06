Olin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Olin Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,470. Olin has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

