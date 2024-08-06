Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,574 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

