OmniAb (OABI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect OmniAb to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 100,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,250. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.