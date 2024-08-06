Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 420.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 439,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.