ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.
ONE Gas Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 97,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,061. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
