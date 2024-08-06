ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $78.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

