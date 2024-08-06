One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

