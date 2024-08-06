OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $334,650.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,632.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

