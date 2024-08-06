OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OPAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,568. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $638.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

