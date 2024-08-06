Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $36.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OTEX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,191. Open Text has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,817,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Open Text by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,325,000 after buying an additional 867,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

