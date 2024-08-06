Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oportun Financial Stock Performance
OPRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,922. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
