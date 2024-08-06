OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRX
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.