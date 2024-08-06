Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

