Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

